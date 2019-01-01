Belgian club Gent sign Nigerian defender Reuben Yem

The 21-year-old has become the latest acquisition by the Buffalos after reaching agreement with the side

Belgian First Division A club Gent have announced the signing of Reuben Yem from Slovak Super Liga side AS Trencin.

The Nigerian defender had an impressive 2018/19 season with the Stadion na Sihoti outfit after joining them at the start of the campaign from Bratislava.

Yem made 24 league appearances to help Trencin finish the season in the 11th spot on the Super Liga table.

On the back of the performances, the Buffalos have secured the signature of the youngster to bolster their defence ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Yem is delighted with the move and looks forward to continuing his development at the Ghelamco Arena.

“I had a good season in Trencin and made a good effort,” he told the club’s Twitter channel.

“My ambition here is to go further, I want to be at the top level by the grace of God and with the support of Gent.”

The Nigerian defender will link up with his compatriots Philip Azango and Anderson Esiti as well as ’s Nana Akwasi Asare and ’s Mamadou Sylla Diallo.

Yem could make his debut for Gent when they take on in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.