'Beckham's a cool guy' - Carranza delighted to work with Inter Miami owner

The teenager praised the former England star's work around the new MLS club while admitting he'd love to see Lionel Messi in Florida

Miami's young star Julian Carranza is thrilled to be working with David Beckham at the new franchise - but he would be even happier if the legend joined in the club's kickabouts!

Carranza, who has represented Argentina at Under-20 level, swapped Banfield for Miami in January as he became one of the team's very first signings.

He is one of several South Americans on the Inter roster, alongside compatriots Matias Pellegrini and Jorge Figal, Venezuelan defender Cristian Makoun, formerly on ' books, and U-23 international Andres Reyes.

It is the former and star who has caught Carranza's eye, however, and the 19-year-old admits he did not expect the Inter owner to be so approachable.

"I thought he was going to be more closed-off because he is such a big star," he explained to Ole.

"But nothing could be further from the truth. I found a really cool guy, who wants to work. His office is being finished and he is making his mark. You can see it in the stadium and in training.

As of yet Beckham has stuck to the offices and resisted the temptation to join in at training, but Carranza hopes to see him strut his stuff soon.

"So far, nothing. But he's in good shape, he'll never lose that right foot, ever," he added.

"I went in to exercise on our day off and he was there playing with El Chino [goalkeeping coach Sebastian] Saja and his kids. He's a star."

Beckham is reportedly interested in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Miami at some point; and, even if such a transfer is a long-shot, Carranza would especially love to join up with his record-shattering countryman.

"Ronaldo? Obviously he'll have the doors open to him if he wants to join up," the teenager laughed when quizzed on the Portuguese.

"I have heard more about Messi, that was quite the hot topic around here.

"If Messi is coming, I'll be staying here the rest of my life. If I am wanted, I won't be thinking about going anywhere else!"