Bayern striker Lewandowski planning ‘at least another four years’ at the top

The prolific Pole is about to turn 31, but he has shown no sign of slowing down and believes he still has plenty of games and goals left in him

Robert Lewandowski is planning “at least another four years” in his remarkable career, with the striker having no retirement thoughts just yet.

The prolific international will celebrate his 31st birthday on August 21.

He sees no reason why he should start to slow down through his 30s, with another 40 goals having been added to his stunning haul last season.

Lewandowski currently has a record-setting 202 efforts in the Bundesliga to his name, across spells at and Bayern, and believes he can spend many more campaigns terrorising defenders.

He told the German top-flight’s official website: "I want to play for at least another four years.

"I don't feel like I'm about to turn 31.

"I'll try to make the most of my time, and that means keeping myself in the best shape possible."

Lewandowski has kept himself in peak condition throughout his career to date, taking in at least 43 appearances across all competitions in any given season since he arrived in back in 2010.

His body is showing no sign of giving up on him, with former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola once describing the Pole as “the most professional player I’ve ever worked with”.

Lewandowski is planning on maintaining those standards with the help of his nutrition specialist wife, Anna.

He is fully committed to being at the top of his game for as long as possible, with there a desire on his part to get as much as he can from a relatively short career in professional sport.

"A football career doesn't last that long," Lewandowski added.

"Everything I do should help me to keep playing."

Lewandowski is currently in the United States with the Bayern squad as they step up their pre-season preparations.

Article continues below

They are taking part in the 2019 International Champions Cup, with La Liga giants Real Madrid next on their schedule.

Two heavyweights of European football are set to lock horns at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday.

Bayern lost their opening game of the competition 2-1 to , with Zinedine Zidane’s Blancos preparing to make their bow during a meeting with the title holders.