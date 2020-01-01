UEFA Champions League

'Bayern Munich the most complete team this season' - Africa reacts to PSG loss in Champions League final

Robert Lewandowski Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 2019-20
Getty
The German outfit completed a treble after edging their French opponents in Lisbon on Sunday

Football enthusiasts across Africa have taken to social media to celebrate Bayern Munich after they defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to win the 2019-20 Uefa Champions League title.

Kingsley Coman’s second-half header was the only thing that separated both teams in Lisbon on Sunday as the Bavarians ended their successful Champions League campaign with an unbeaten record.

Sunday’s triumph completed Bayern Munich’s treble this season after winning the German Bundesliga and the German Cup, and fans have described them as the most outstanding team this campaign.

