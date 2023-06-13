Bayern Munich plan Premier League transfer for USMNT star Malik Tillman in move that will leave Rangers frustrated

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to sell United States international Malik Tillman to a Premier League club this summer, rather than Rangers.

Midfielder starred in Scotland

Purchase option in loan deal

Lined up for move to England

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old midfielder spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Ibrox, with an impressive return of 12 goals for the Gers earning him Scotland PFA Young Player of the Year and Rangers Young Player of the Year prizes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glasgow giants saw a £5 million ($6m) purchase option included in their loan agreement, but they are unlikely to find themselves in a position where that clause can be activated. That is because the Daily Mail reports that USMNT star Tillman is now attracting interest from England.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern believe that they can generate a larger fee from doing business with Premier League suitors, meaning that they will recall Tillman from Scotland before entering into discussions with other interested parties.

WHAT NEXT? It is claimed that Brentford and Brighton are among the clubs to have shown interest in Tillman, with his current ability and future potential being noted by the Bees and Seagulls.