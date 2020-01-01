Bayern Munich star Davies names Alexander-Arnold and Saka among his favourite full-backs

The Canadian international has been earning plenty of plaudits, with the 19-year-old one of several young defenders to be catching the eye

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka have made Alphonso Davies’ list of the top five full-backs in world football, with the star a big fan of ’s creative right-back and a “really good player” on the books at .

Achraf Hakimi, who has linked up with Inter after starring on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid in 2019-20, makes the grade, as does Bayern’s versatile World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard.

Davies is also happy to include himself among the global elite, with the 19-year-old having made rapid progress on the back of a move to Germany in 2019.

More teams

The Canada international now forms part of an exciting group of young talent that is redefining the art of full-back play in the modern era. Alexander-Arnold is also in that category, with the Premier League title winner having become a useful source of goals and assists for Liverpool.

Saka, at 18 years of age, is another of those seemingly destined for a bright future, with the Arsenal academy graduate having caught the eye in left-back and left wing roles in north London.

A couple of star turns in English football have been noted by Davies, with the hot prospect at Allianz Arena picking out those that he sees shining in the present and hitting even greater heights in the future.

Asked by 90min to name his top full-backs, the Canadian youngster said: "Hakimi is one of them. I really like how Benji [Pavard] plays, scoring goals and getting assists, so those two. Trent Alexander-Arnold definitely and I really like Saka from Arsenal. He's a really good player."

Pressed on who would complete his list, Davies said: "And me too!"

Article continues below

Bayern signed Davies after seeing him impress as a winger with the .

Like Alexander-Arnold and Saka, it may be that his future lies further up the field than his current role. He is, however, happy to be seeing regular minutes for now and will be doing all he can to nail down a place in Bayern’s back line.

Davies added on the position he sees himself filling: "Right now, definitely left-back. I like the position, I like how everything is going well with my centre-back partners."