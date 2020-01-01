Bayern Munich confirm Coutinho out for at least two weeks after ankle surgery

The Brazilian has undergone a successful procedure and could miss some action, depending how quickly the Bundesliga returns

Philippe Coutinho will be sidelined for at least two weeks after undergoing ankle surgery, announced on Friday.

The international had surgery to remove loose fragments in his right ankle joint, with the club confirming the procedure was a success.

Coutinho, who is on a season-long loan at Bayern from and has contributed nine goals and eight assists in 32 appearances, will begin his recovery programme in 14 days.

"On Friday, Philippe Coutinho underwent an operation on his right ankle, during which loose joint fragments were removed," a club statement read. "The operation was a success. The Brazilian will begin his recovery programme in around 14 days."

The 27-year-old may not miss any matches, however, as it is still unclear when the campaign will resume in following the coronavirus outbreak that has halted most football across Europe.

On Thursday, the German Football League (DFL) announced the top two tiers are on course to be back in action in May, though the final decision on a restart date lies with the nation's politicians.

Mass gatherings have been prohibited by the government until the end of August, but DFL chief executive Christian Seifert said the governing body is working towards playing fixtures behind closed doors.

"The Bundesliga is ready to resume, no matter whether it's on May 9 or a later date, but it's not up to us to find a date. The political decision makers decide," Seifert said.

"We have not defined an exact date today. The fact that we are even able to think about resuming games underlines the performance of the German authorities. It would be presumptuous for the DFL to name an exact date for the restart."

Coutinho's future beyond this season is unclear, with Bayern unlikely to be exercising their €80 million (£70m/$87m) purchase option on the Brazilian.

Goal reported last week that Barcelona are keen to offload Coutinho this summer as the club looks to raise funds to go after top targets Neymar and Lautaro Martinez.

Barca are hoping that a buyer emerges from the Premier League, with clubs in possessing the financial muscle to afford Coutinho's transfer fee and wages.