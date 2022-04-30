Hertha Berlin coach Felix Magath reacted furiously after Mainz gained a shock 3-1 victory over Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Bayern were crowned last weekend following their Klassiker victory over Borussia Dortmund and subsequently sustained their first league defeat since February at the hands of the mid-table side.

Now Magath fears that a repeat of Saturday's lacklustre performance next weekend against Hertha's relegation rivals Stuttgart could harm his team's chances of staying up.

What did Magath say about Bayern's surprise reverse?

"The situation is still critical between Stuttgart, Bielefeld and us," Magath told Sky after Hertha's 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld

When asked about Bayern's clash with Stuttgart next week, Magath added: "You don't know what to say about that. FC Bayern are champions, I don't know if they are now stopped playing.

"I only saw the result. I don't know how it came about, but it's not nice.

"For all teams, the season lasts until the last matchday and I don't know why a team can then say: 'We won't play the season to the end and coast through three matchdays before closing.' It doesn't serve the Bundesliga or the competition."

What is the relegation situation in Germany?

With Greuther Furth already condemned to the second tier and bottom place in the Bundesliga, the remaining two relegation spots are being disputed by three sides.

Arminia Bielefeld currently occupy the second automatic place and lie two points behind Stuttgart, who in turn trail Hertha by four as they seek to avoid the play-off berth.

Hertha, who meet Mainz next weekend, need only match Stuttgart's result against Bayern to assure safety for another season, while Bielefeld will go down if Stuttgart beat the champions and they fail to win over Bochum.

