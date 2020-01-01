Barkhuizen's Championship goal drought continues as Preston North End suffer back-to-back defeats

The South African descent is yet to score a league goal this season as the Lilywhites' struggle in the English second-tier division

Tom Barkhuizen's Championship goal drought continued on Saturday as suffered a 2-1 loss to .

The 27-year-old forward has played in eight league matches this season and are yet to find the back of the net, with his last Championship effort dating back to February.

Riley McGree gave Birmingham City an early lead at Deepdale with his opener in the second minute but Jayden Stockley brought the hosts level with his 24th-minute goal.

Preston North End were dealt a blow towards the end as Gary Gardner grabbed the match-winning goal for the Blues in the 85th minute.

During the encounter, Barkhuizen managed three shots in total but two were on target and could not beat goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

It is a different tale for the Bafana Bafana hopeful in the where he has scored two goals in his two appearances so far.

Preston North End dropped to 16th in the Championship standings after conceding their second straight loss in the league.

They have gathered 10 points from nine games, with two wins in their last five outings.

Barkhuizen will be aiming to end his poor run in front of goal when the Lilywhites travel to Reading for their next league fixture on November 4.