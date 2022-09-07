Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Barcelona against Viktoria Plzen on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Barcelona will be looking to carry forward their new-found momentum into the Champions League when they host Viktoria Plzen in a Group C match at Camp Nou, on Wednesday. Following a difficult start to their 2022-23 La Liga campain, the Catalan outfit have scored 11 times in three wins on the trot.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Eric Garcia were among the goals in the 3-0 win at Sevilla over the weekend, as Xavi will know how crucial the tie against the Viktoria Plzen can prove in a group also consisting of Inter and Bayern Munich.

Plzen enter the tie on the back of four consecutive wins but will have to pull off something special to overcome the Barca challenge, with Michal Bilek aware of the Spanish side's 6-0 aggregate win the last time they met in the competition in the 2011-12 season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen Date: September 7, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 8) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the UK, BT Sport 6 is showing the game between Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports fuboTV UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport website/app India NA SonyLIV

Barcelona squad & team news

With a tight schedule including a Champions League clash against Bayern next mid-week, Xavi may look to rest a few key players for the tie.

It could be an opportunity for the likes of Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong in the XI, in place of Eric Garcia and Gavi.

However, the forward line is expected to feature the trio of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. Ansu Fati may come off the bench after dealing with injury of late.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, F Torres

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Inaki Pena Defenders Bellerin, Pique, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alaba, Kounde, Garcia Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Pjanic, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Depay, Raphinha

Viktoria Plzen squad and team news

Czech forward Petr Pejsa isn't returning any time soon from a serious knee injury, while Tomas Chory could be seen taking Fortune Bassey's place up front.

It's an other-wise fully fit squad with Jan Sykora, who scored the winner in Saturday's win over Liberec, operating as the number 10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Viktoria Plzen possible XI: Stanek; Holik, Hejda, Pernica, Jemelka; Kalvach, Bucha; Kopic, Sykora, Mosquera; Chory