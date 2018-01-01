Barcelona vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Spurs have their Champions League destiny in hand as they travel to Camp Nou seeking a third successive win in Group B

Tottenham travel to Barcelona and Camp Nou on Tuesday with the intention of booking their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Following a slow start to Group B, Spurs have rallied and a 1-0 victory over Inter a fortnight ago means that their destiny is in their own hands.

Barca have already sealed both qualification and top spot, and with a dogfight on their hands for the Primera Division title, it may be that their focus lies elsewhere for the clash.

Mauricio Pochettino will aim for his side to take advantage and seal the win that would secure progress.

Game Barcelona vs Tottenham Date Tuesday, December 11 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA, Univison Deportes En Vivo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 3 and streamed via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport App

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Vermaelen, Miranda Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Arthur, Vidal, Alena Forwards Coutinho, L. Suarez, Messi, Dembele, Munir

Barcelona are without starting defenders Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto due to injury, while Rafinha and Malcom are also sidelined.

Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez are among those to be rested.

Ousmane Dembele starts despite his off-the-field indiscretions, while there is also a place for Munir El Haddadi.

Confirmed Barcelona starting XI: Cillessen; Semedo, Lenglet, Vermaelen, Miranda; Rakitic, Alena, Arthur; Dembele, Munir, Coutinho.

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Davies Midfielders Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Lamela, Skipp, Winks Forwards Kane, Lucas, Llorente, Son

Injury problems continue to count against Mauricio Pochettino, who is without Davinson Sanchez, Kieran Trippier and Mousa Dembele.

On top of those issues, they are also without Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth and Victor Wanyama.

Kyle Walker-Peters is handed a big responsibility at right-back, but the manager has said he “trusts” the youngster, who recently signed a new deal.

Confirmed Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Winks, Eriksen; Son, Kane, Alli

Betting & Match Odds

Tottenham are 5/2 outsiders, according to bet365, who have Barcelona priced at 19/20 to win the game. The draw is a 10/3 shot.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Having collected just one point from their opening three Champions League matches, Tottenham have done remarkably well to pull the situation round into a favourable one.

Tight home victories over PSV and Inter allow them to travel to Barcelona in expectation, despite being outplayed by the Catalans 4-2 at Wembley on October 3.

So long as Spurs match or better Inter’s result against PSV, they will be through, and manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he will be closely following the fortunes of the Italian club.

“Of course, I'm not going to lie, we'll know what's going on there,” Pochettino told reporters.

“We will be attentive, but we will focus on our match. It is important to know, but also to be concentrated in Camp Nou.

“We are going to be ready to compete in our best condition. It is such an important game and you need to give your best, preparing not only physically but mentally, thinking what you're going to do, not what Barcelona are going to do.”

Article continues below

Certainly, there is little incentive beyond pride for the Catalans to go at this game at full throttle. With 13 points, first place is safely secured, although head coach Ernesto Valverde has pledged that he will ask the team he deploys to go after the win with everything they can.

“We will go out to win but we respect the competition and we want to win,” he said, though ominously added, “we have to look after ourselves.”

Regardless of Barca’s motivation levels, they have a formidable home record against English opposition, having lost just one of 30 European fixtures at Camp Nou versus clubs from the country.