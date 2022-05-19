Barcelona vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for 2022 Women's Champions League final
The last six UEFA Women’s Champions League finals have been won by either Barcelona or Lyon, and no new name will be added to that particular honours board in 2022 as two dominant outfits of the modern era prepare to lock horns once again.
A star-studded side from France claimed five successive European crowns between 2015-16 and 2019-20, with nobody able to get close to matching the standards set in Decines-Charpieu.
Catalan giants were, however, to make their way to the summit of continental football in 2020-21 – crushing English title winners Chelsea 4-0 in the final – and will not want to surrender that standing without a fight.
An epic encounter at the Allianz Stadium in Turin is now ready to be played out, with GOAL delivering everything you need to know about to how watch a collection of superstars battle it out for the biggest prize in the women’s game.
How to watch Barcelona vs Lyon on TV & live stream online
The 2022 Women’s Champions League final clash between Barcelona and Lyon can be watched exclusively live on DAZN.
Barcelona vs Lyon date & kick-off time
Date
Fixture
Competition
Kick-off time
May 21
Barcelona vs Lyon
Women's Champions League
8pm BST / 3pm ET
The 2022 Women’s Champions League final will take place on Saturday May 21 on Italian soil, at the home of Serie A heavyweights Juventus.
An eagerly-anticipated encounter is due to get underway at 8pm BST in the United Kingdom and 3pm ET in the United States.
Barcelona’s route to 2022 Women’s Champions League final
Barcelona Femeni enjoyed a faultless run through the group stage of the 2022 Women’s Champions League, with 24 goals scored and only one conceded while collecting a maximum haul of 18 points from meetings with Arsenal, Hoffenheim and Koge.
A Clasico clash with arch-rivals Real Madrid was then lined up at the quarter-final stage, with a comprehensive 8-3 aggregate success secured there.
Barca then swept past Wolfsburg in the semi-finals, with a crushing Alexia Putellas-inspired 5-1 victory in the first leg of that last-four encounter – which was played out in front of a record-breaking crowd of 91,648 at Camp Nou - ensuring that a rare setback suffered in the return date counted for little in the grand scheme of things.
Stage
Result
Group
Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal
Group
Koge 0-2 Barcelona
Group
Barcelona 4-0 Hoffenheim
Group
Hoffenheim 0-5 Barcelona
Group
Arsenal 0-4 Barcelona
Group
Barcelona 5-0 Koge
Quarter-final
Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona
Quarter-final
Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid
Semi-final
Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg
Semi-final
Wolfsburg 2-0 Barcelona
Lyon’s route to 2022 Women’s Champions League final
Lyon, with former Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Ada Hegerberg back at their disposal, were also full of goals in the group stage of the 2022 Women’s Champions League, as they plundered 19 while being breached only twice.
They did suffer one defeat, away at Bayern Munich, but eased into the last eight and put Juventus to the sword there after staging a stirring second leg fightback to prevail 4-3 on aggregate.
Slightly easier work was made of a semi-final showdown with domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain, but Sonia Bompastor’s side still had to dig deep in order to claim a 3-2 victory at home and a 2-1 win on the road.
Stage
Result
Group
BK Hacken 0-3 Lyon
Group
Lyon 5-0 Benfica
Group
Lyon 2-1 Bayern Munich
Group
Bayern Munich 1-0 Lyon
Group
Lyon 5-0 Benfica
Group
Lyon 4-0 BK Hacken
Quarter-final
Juventus 2-1 Lyon
Quarter-final
Lyon 3-1 Juventus
Semi-final
Lyon 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Semi-final
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Lyon
Barcelona vs Lyon head-to-head record
Barcelona and Lyon have met on four previous occasions, with three of those contests taking place in the Champions League.
The Blaugranes are yet to taste success in any of those fixtures, so history is not on their side heading into a crucial contest on the grandest of stages.
They have faced Lyon once before in a Champions League final, back in 2019, and will have unhappy memories of a 4-1 reversal at the Groupama Arena in Budapest.
Competition
Date
Result
International friendly
19 August, 2021
Barcelona 2-3 Lyon
Women's Champions League
18 May, 2019
Lyon 4-1 Barcelona
Women's Champions League
28 March, 2018
Barcelona 0-1 Lyon
Women's Champions League
22 March, 2018
Lyon 2-1 Barcelona