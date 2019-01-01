Barcelona to host Real Madrid in first Clasico of the season on December 18

La Liga's most anticipated fixture has finally been rescheduled after safety concerns forced the Spanish Football federation to move the original date

and will meet at Camp Nou for the first El Clasico of the 2019-20 season on December 18, it has been confirmed on Wednesday.

The two sides were originally scheduled to face off on October 26, but the showdown was postponed by the Spanish football federation due to security fears.

Mass protests have been taking place across Catalunya following the decision by Spanish authorities to jail nine high profile members of the Catalan independence movement.

These demonstrations raised concerns over safety ahead of Madrid's arrival at Camp Nou last month, with the RFEF ultimately deciding to move the fixture to a later date.

La Liga have confirmed that the clash will now take place on Wednesday, December 18, with the action set to kick off at 8:00 pm CET.

Supporters were blessed with four El Clasicos in total last season, with Barca recording 5-1 and 1-0 victories over their arch-rivals in La Liga, while also knocking Madrid out of the at the semi-final stage 4-1 on aggregate.

Barcelona currently sit at the top of the La Liga standings, ahead of Madrid on goal difference after 12 fixtures.

The Spanish champions thrashed 4-1 at Camp Nou just before the international break, while Zinedine Zidane's side put four past without reply at Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Barca return to action after the international break with a trip to on November 23, before hosting in the four days later.

Madrid, meanwhile, are also in action on both dates, with and Paris Saint Germain both set to arrive at Santiago Bernabeu in the space of a week.