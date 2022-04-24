Barcelona confirm talks with Rudiger's agent but play down free transfer move for Chelsea defender

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany has confirmed that the club has held talks with the agent of Antonio Rudiger, but denied that they discussed a move for the defender.

Rudiger will leave Chelsea this summer when his contract expires, with Thomas Tuchel confirming on Sunday that he wants to leave.

Barca, Real Madrid and Manchester United are among the teams looking to snap up the centre-back.

Are Barcelona trying to sign Rudiger?

Alemany has talked down the Catalan side's chances of landing the Germany international, telling Movistar+: "We had a meeting with his agent but we didn't talk about that situation.

"Agents represent more than one player and that could lead to confusion.

"Also, it's not our custom to talk about contracted players so we can't help."

He added: "Now is not the time to think about [next season]. We work in all positions and, at the end of the whole season, we will talk to the coach and make decisions based on the market."

Who will sign Rudiger?

GOAL reported this week that Madrid are the leading candidates to land the 29-year-old.

Madrid are already in advanced talks with his representatives, but United are still hopeful of persuading him to stay in England by making the switch to Old Trafford.

Rudiger's decision to head for the exit at Stamford Bridge has been influenced by the uncertainty surrounding the club's future.

Chelsea are in the process of being sold to a new owner after Roman Abramovich agreed to put the club up for sale after he was sanctioned by the UK government.

