Barcelona suffer second shock home defeat in a week as Rayo Vallecano follow Cadiz in winning at Camp Nou
Peter McVitie
Barcelona suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.
Alvaro Garcia's goal just seven minutes into the league clash at Camp Nou was enough to give the visitors the three points.
It is the second time in a week that Xavi's side have been beaten on home soil, as they were beaten by Cadiz on Monday.
Having also been beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, they have now lost three in a row at home.
