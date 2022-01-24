GOAL can confirm that Barcelona want to sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico before the January transfer window closes, having identified the 29-year-old as the ideal man to provide competition for Jordi Alba.

Barca have been busier than expected in the winter market so far, snapping up Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a €55 million (£46m/$62m) deal while also exploring potential deals for Juventus star Alvaro Morata and ex-Chelsea midfielder Oscar.

The Liga giants are still actively looking for reinforcements as Xavi bids to guide the club back into the Champions League, with Tagliafico the latest player to emerge on their radar amid Alba's struggles for consistency at left-back.

What's the situation?

Alba expressed his frustration over the amount of criticism he gets after Barca's 1-0 win at Alaves on Sunday, and his spot in Xavi's starting XI could come under threat if a deal for Tagliafico can be pushed over the line.

GOAL has learned that Barca are eager to sign Tagliafico on loan until the end of the season and have already made contact with Ajax to discuss his availability.

The Dutch outfit are pushing for a €6 million purchase option to be included in any final agreement, while the Blaugrana have suggested sending La Masia graduate Alejandro Balde to Johan Cruyff ArenA as part of the deal.

Barca still need to offload a number of players on either permanent or loan transfers before the January window closes as they aim to reduce their wage bill even further, with Sergino Dest and Martin Braithwaite among those being touted for exits.

Tagliafico's stance

Tagliafico has spent the last four years of his career on Ajax's books, but GOAL can confirm that he wants to join Barca this month.

He has rejected a number of other offers in favour of finalising a move to Camp Nou, but the two clubs now only have a week left to thrash out terms.

Tagliafico could see more regular minutes at Barca after a frustrating start to the 2021-22 campaign that has seen him fall out of favour with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

The Argentina international has started just six of the club's 29 games in all competitions with Daley Blind preferred at left-back, and he only has 18 months left to run on his current contract with no sign of an extension being offered.

