Barcelona should sign Neymar over Griezmann - Rivaldo

A Camp Nou legend believes a fellow Brazilian would be a more logical signing for the Liga champions than a World Cup winner at Atletico Madrid

have been advised to shelve any interest in Antoine Griezmann and instead look to bring Neymar back to the club, with Rivaldo seeing a move for the Brazilian making more sense.

Those at Camp Nou are currently mulling over their options for the summer transfer window.

A new frontman is considered to figure prominently on their wish list, with several options being mooted.

Griezmann, as a long-standing target, was expected to be snapped up after requesting a switch away from .

No approach has been made, though, for the French World Cup winner.

That is leaving the door open for others, with Neymar having been linked with a retracing of his steps to Catalunya from champions .

Barca legend Rivaldo told Betfair on the approach he would take: “If I could choose one player to sign for Barcelona this summer it would be Neymar.

“The fans already know what he can do, he proved his value to the club last time he was there and he combines nicely with [Lionel] Messi and [Luis] Suarez. He's also a good alternative to lead the attack when Messi isn't available.

“Griezmann is a great player but signing him would be more of a gamble, as he's never played at Barcelona or with Messi and Suarez. Of course, if he manages to perform like at Atleti he certainly could be a great addition to the team.

“But I prefer Neymar for the reasons I pointed out.

“He knows the club and probably chats with Suarez and Messi regularly. Neymar's return might not make all the fans happy after the way he left for PSG, but if he helps them win the , fans would forgive anything.”

Neymar has time to weigh up his own future at present after suffering an untimely ankle injury.

He is set to play no part in the 2019 Copa America that will see going in search of continental glory on home soil.

Rivaldo said of that setback for the Selecao: “Before Neymar's injury I really thought Brazil would win the tournament.

“He makes the difference to any team and, after his season with PSG, I thought he would like to show to the world the amazing player he is.

“Now that we know he won't play, the Copa America is more open than ever. Brazil are the favourites, but they will feel the weight of Neymar's absence, and and are serious contenders.

“This is not similar to what happened to Ronaldo before the 1998 World Cup final, when he played after an epilepsy problem. That happened hours before the match. We were all shocked. We all saw what happened. He was driven to a hospital, came back and decided to play just a few minutes before the final started. That affected all of us.

“Now Brazil will have more time to take in Neymar's absence and prepare for it. The other players need to step forward, take responsibility and shine.”