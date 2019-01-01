Barcelona should enjoy 'every minute' of 'best player in the world' Messi, says Suarez

The Uruguay international poured the praise on his fellow mercurial forward following another historic night that saw the club claim the championship

Luis Suarez says that his team-mates have to enjoy “every minute” that Lionel Messi plays because he is “the best player in the world” after the Argentine secured the La Liga title for the club.

The Argentine came off the bench to score the winner in the Blaugrana’s 1-0 victory over on Saturday, handing them the Spanish domestic title in dominant fashion once again.

The 31-year-old shows no signs of slowing down despite his age and has enjoyed arguably one of his finest seasons as a player, inspiring Barca to success both home and abroad, with the Catalan club still firmly in the mix for success too.

Speaking to Movistar Partidazo after the game at Camp Nou that confirmed Ernesto Valverde’s side as champions, team-mate Suarez heaped the praise on Messi, stating that his fellow players should both relish and take pride in his skills.

“We have to be realistic that he is the best player in the world,” the international stated. “We have to enjoy him every minute he plays, we have to be proud of how great he is.

Touching on the potential of a treble, the former favourite was quick to not get carried away, stressing that the team remain focused on the immediate games in hand.

Suarez will be reunited with his former club when the Reds visit Camp Nou on Wednesday before he faces a trip back to Anfield less than a week later in the Champions League semi-finals.

“We do not [speak of it],” Suarez said of the treble. “We are aware that on Wednesday we will play one of the biggest games we have all season. We have to [perform in] two big games if we want to achieve our goal."

The forward also paid tribute to defeated opponents Levante, who played their part in a close-fought game.

Paco Lopez’s side are still trying to stave off relegation near the other end of the table, where they currently sit three points above the drop, and Suarez stated that the visitors showed their mettle.

“This is just another match, another demonstration of how difficult it is to win ,” he added.

"Today, a rival that is playing to avoid relegation has [given] us a game like that. That is a sign of the merit of winning the title."