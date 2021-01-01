Barcelona send Alena out on loan to Getafe until the end of the season

The Spanish midfielder will spend the next six months at Coliseum Alfonso Perez after a frustrating start to the 2020-21 campaign at Camp Nou

have sent Carles Alena out on loan to until the end of the season.

Alena has moved to Coliseum Alfonso Perez on a six-month contract, with Getafe agreeing to cover his wages in full during that period.

No option to buy has been included in the final deal, with Barca confirming the 23-year-old's departure via their official website on Wednesday.

More teams

Ronald Koeman revealed that Alena, who only appeared in two matches for the Blaugrana in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign, had asked to leave Camp Nou earlier this week.

The midfielder was reduced to a bit-part role in the squad after returning from a loan spell at in the summer, but will now have the chance to continue his development in the Spanish capital.

[LATEST NEWS ❗]

Carles Aleñá loaned out to Getafe. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 6, 2021

Alena will join a Getafe side currently languishing down in 16th in the Liga standings, and could make his debut when they take in a trip to Elche on Sunday.

The former Under-21 international looked destined to become a key player at Barca after racking up 27 appearances in all competitions during the 2018-19 season.

He helped the Blaugrana win their 26th league title, but was ultimately unable to kick on from there, with Betis eventually offering him the chance to reignite his career in January 2020.

Alena scored once in 17 outings for the Andalusian club, who decided against trying to bring him onto their books permanently in the last transfer window.

Article continues below

Despite his struggles for form at Camp Nou, the young playmaker revealed back in November that he would like to see out his playing days in Catalunya.

"I want to stay, if it was down to me, I would stay here all my life," he said.

It remains to be seen whether Alena still has a long-term future at Barca, who may be forced to sell several senior stars later in the year amid a financial crisis which has engulfed the club in recent months.