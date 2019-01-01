Barcelona & Real Madrid discover Clasico dates as 2019-20 La Liga schedule is revealed

The Blaugrana will be looking to complete a hat-trick of title successes next term, but the big-spending Blancos are hoping to be back in the hunt

and have seen Clasico dates in 2019-20 set for October 27 and March 1, with the schedule for the new season in having been revealed.

The first meeting between two old adversaries will take place at Camp Nou, with the return date at the Santiago Bernabeu set to be staged after the turn of the calendar year.

The Blaugrana will be looking to complete a hat-trick of title successes when competitive action resumes in .

Big-spending Madrid are, however, planning to chase them down.

Zinedine Zidane has been backed in the transfer market this summer to complete deals for the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.

Barca, though, are seemingly preparing to offer a notable response to those additions.

Talk of Antoine Griezmann completing a move from that has been mooted for some time continues to build, while Neymar could be returned to Catalunya from .

Their presence would bring added spice to Clasico contests that always have plenty riding on them.

Barca and Madrid will be hoping to have any new arrivals bedded in by the time they lock horns in October.

The Blaugrana are set to open their campaign with a trip to on the weekend of August 18.

Real will also be heading out on the road in the first round of fixtures, as they travel to .

The opening round of matches in #LaLigaSantander 2019/20!



🔥 MATCHDAY 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SV9PmEBtpk — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) July 4, 2019

Elsewhere, Atletico take on , host , tackle and take on .

will start with a visit from Granada, Mallorca entertain , go to and take on Osasuna.

The first Catalan derby of the campaign will take place on January 5, at the RCDE Stadium, before rivalries are rekindled on May 10.

Article continues below

Atletico will play host to Real on September 29 and cross the Spanish capital to the Bernabeu on February 2.

Andalusian derbies also form part of the Liga calendar, with Sevilla taking on Real Betis on November 10 and March 15.

The final round of games, which will take place on May 24, include Barcelona travelling to Alaves, Real going to Leganes, Atletico hosting Real Sociedad and Valencia taking on Sevilla.