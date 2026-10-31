Barcelona player ratings vs Deportivo Alaves: Lamine Yamal and Raphinha dazzle in dominant six-goal display

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona bounced back from their Clasico defeat in emphatic fashion, as braces from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha powered a 6-1 win over Deportivo Alaves at the Spotify Camp Nou and sent Hansi Flick's side back to the top of La Liga.

Advertisement

The hosts were 4-0 up by half-time, with Fermin Lopez scoring once and setting up both of Raphinha's goals, before Yamal's VAR-approved chip and a fine finish from substitute Anthony Gordon stretched the lead further. Barcelona enjoyed 77 per cent possession and generated 3.19 expected goals (xG), and only a late Mariano Diaz strike spoiled the clean sheet, leaving them two points clear of Atletico Madrid on 30 points.

Here are the Barcelona player ratings:

Goalkeeper & Defence

Joan Garcia - 7/10: Made two saves in the first half, denying Angel Perez at his near post and holding Carlos Protesoni's long-range effort, and punched clear with authority from a set-piece. Wrong-footed by Mariano's late strike.

Brian Farinas - 7/10: Handed a start at right-back in place of the injured Xavi Espart, he was tidy in possession and played his part in the slick move for Yamal's first goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pau Cubarsi - 8/10: The key man in Barcelona's build-up, with 80 touches in the first half alone, and he headed away a dangerous Lucas Boye cross after De Jong had given the ball away.

Related Topics

Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN Advanced Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Protect 14 devices with the top ExpressVPN plan Pro Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's top-tier Express Pro plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 14 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is included with the Express Pro plan. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers an unlimited private email relay plus an unlimited number of shared aliases and 20 custom domains, ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator, and ExpressAI, an AI assistant that offers 500 credits a day, six AI models, a web search facility plus 2GB storage. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save around 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 67%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for five days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN Advanced Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Protect 14 devices with the top ExpressVPN plan Pro Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's top-tier Express Pro plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 14 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is included with the Express Pro plan. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers an unlimited private email relay plus an unlimited number of shared aliases and 20 custom domains, ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator, and ExpressAI, an AI assistant that offers 500 credits a day, six AI models, a web search facility plus 2GB storage. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save around 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 67%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for five days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN Advanced Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere

Joao Cancelo - 7/10: Drifted infield to tee up Yamal for the fourth goal and was a constant outlet down the left. Booked for a clumsy foul on Perez on 57 minutes, before Alejandro Balde replaced him just after the hour.

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10: Deployed as a makeshift centre-back and largely comfortable in the role, though he carelessly gave the ball away in the 70th minute. Replaced by Gerard Martin eight minutes from time.

Advertisement

Midfield

Rodri - 8/10: Controlled the tempo from the base of midfield and produced a perfectly weighted through ball for Gordon's goal, but his loose back pass let Mariano in for the Alaves consolation.

Pedri - 7/10: His through ball for Fermin started the move for the opener, and he was involved in the build-up to the fourth. Booked for dragging back Denis Suarez on 40 minutes and replaced by Marc Bernal at half-time.

Advertisement

Fermin Lopez - 9/10: A goal and two assists before half-time. Set up Raphinha for the opener and the third, and scored from an improbable angle on the right byline in between.

Attack

Lamine Yamal - 9/10: Assisted Fermin's goal, then hammered in a left-footed finish from the edge of the box for 4-0 and chipped Antonio Sivera for his second after VAR overturned an offside flag. Also had a first-time effort saved from close range. Replaced by Gordon on 74 minutes.

Advertisement

Karim Adeyemi - 7/10: Started ahead of Gordon on the left and troubled Nahuel Tenaglia with his pace, creating a chance for Yamal, but blazed over from close range when Fermin teed him up early in the second half.

Raphinha - 8/10: The captain tapped in Fermin's square ball for the opener and finished clinically for the third, taking his league tally to 15. Missed from close range when a hat-trick beckoned and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus on 62 minutes.

Advertisement

Substitutes & Manager

Marc Bernal - 7/10: Replaced Pedri at half-time and kept the midfield ticking over without fuss.

Alejandro Balde - 7/10: Came on for Cancelo on 62 minutes and combined well with Adeyemi and Fermin down the left.

Advertisement

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10: Needed just two minutes after coming on to slip Yamal through for the fifth goal, though he could not get on the end of a late scooped pass from Fermin.

Anthony Gordon - 8/10: Replaced Yamal on 74 minutes and capped his cameo with a cool lifted finish over Sivera from Rodri's through ball.

Advertisement

Gerard Martin - 6/10: Came on for De Jong on 82 minutes and was left behind by Mariano in the build-up to the Alaves goal.

Hansi Flick - 8/10: His three changes from the Clasico, including De Jong at centre-back and starts for Farinas and Adeyemi, paid off as his side responded to that setback in emphatic fashion.