Barcelona p****d off and angry after Osasuna draw, says Sergi Roberto

Barcelona's draw with Osasuna on Saturday left Sergi Roberto feeling hugely frustrated and eager to avoid similar performances in future.

Sergi Roberto was left "p****d off" as fought back against Osasuna only to draw 2-2 in Saturday's meeting at El Sadar.

Ernesto Valverde's side were behind after only seven minutes thanks to Roberto Torres' strike, but they were 2-1 ahead early in the second half through a good finish from Arthur after Ansu Fati had become their youngest La Liga goalscorer.

However, Torres snatched a point with nine minutes to play, scoring from the penalty spot after Gerard Pique was punished for blocking a cross with a raised arm.

It means Barca have taken only four points from their first three games of 2019-20, their worst return at this stage of a season since Pep Guardiola's first term in charge in 2008-09 – although that year they recovered to win the treble.

Roberto was feeling hugely frustrated at full-time after Barca had worked hard to go ahead in the absence of the injured attacking trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

"We're p****d off, we're angry," he told Movistar.

"We did the most difficult thing, we equalised and then went ahead, and then we couldn't control the game.

"It was difficult for us to have control in the first half, to get to their goal. They closed up a lot, they had their fans, and we couldn't get control.

"We know there are pitches like this where they press a lot and if you don't get really stuck in, it can cost you. It's what happened to us."

Referee Juan Martinez Munuera appeared unwilling to give the penalty but pointed to the spot after advice from his assistant.

Roberto is not sure whether the decision was correct or not and is more concerned with getting Barca's league campaign back on track after the international break.

"I haven't seen the penalty clearly. I don't know if he [Pique] had time to move away," he said.

"The good thing is there is a long way to go, but this is a message for us not to relax, and to get stuck in from the first minute."

Barca next face on September 14, when it is expected Messi will be ready to return to action.