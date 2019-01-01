Barcelona ordered to pay just €300 as punishment for Griezmann transfer

have been fined €300 by the Spanish football federation for their actions in the signing of forward Antione Griezmann.

Atletico claims that Barcelona reached an agreement to sign the Frenchman when his release clause stood at €200m (£178m/$221m).

Griezmann ended up completing a €120 million (£107m/$134m) move to Camp Nou on July 12, with his buy-out clause reduced at the start of the same month.

Barca have been sanctioned by the Spanish football federation on Thursday, with the club now due to pay a €300 fine for a breach of rules.

