Barcelona offer Rakitic to Juventus in Pjanic deal but Serie A champions are not interested

The Turin side are only interested in taking Arthur from the Camp Nou outfit as part of any potential transfer

have offered Ivan Rakitic to as part of a potential deal which would see Miralem Pjanic move to Camp Nou, but have seen their offer rebuffed by the leaders, Goal can confirm.

The Catalans are seeking to lure the international to the club over the summer, but due to the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic - which has caused the ongoing shutdown of top-flight football both in and - they are seeking to find a solution that involves a part-exchange of players.

Both clubs are jostling to find a solution, with Pjanic - a veteran of four seasons in Juve's black and white - increasingly close to an exit from the Turin side, who it is understood want Arthur in return for the 30-year-old.

The Brazilian, who has struggled in his second year in Spain, wishes to continue in and has thus far rejected the overtures of the Serie A club, preferring instead to opt for a degree of continuity in his career. However it is accepted that this stance could change very quickly given the volatile nature of the deal.

The upshot is that this attitude is stifling the deal. While Pjanic to Barcelona remains a transfer that is very much alive, as things stand Juventus will only allow the playmaker to depart for Spain on the proviso that they receive Arthur in return, although the Italians are willing to be patient on this front.

When offered Rakitic, a player that they once coveted, Juventus rejected the offer and have little intention of considering the 32-year-old international - who has turned out on 299 occasions for the Blaugrana, scoring 35 goals - for their future plans.

The Turin giants, meanwhile, have rejected the rumours that an agreement has been found for them to sign Nelson Semedo for €25 million (£22m/27m) plus Pjanic and Matteo De Sciglio, as had been reported in some sectors of the Spanish media.

Barca and Juve are currently top of their respective leagues, which are due to recommence in June after an unscheduled two-month shutdown owing to the Covid-19 crisis that hit Spain and Italy particularly hard.