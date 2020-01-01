Barcelona legend Eto'o involved in road accident in Cameroon - reports

The road crash occurred in the western city of Cameroon on Sunday

Former and Milan striker Samuel Eto'o is in stable condition after he was involved in a road accident around Nkongsamba-Douala road in .

Eto'o was said to be returning from a wedding celebration when his car was hit by a public transport bus on Sunday morning.

Although the car was badly damaged in the front, the 39-year-old was immediately moved to a hospital where he is doing well under the doctors' watch.

"The crushed car Samuel Eto'o was in. I can confirm that he is fine, we spoke again. Doctors taking care of additional examinations," a Cameroonian journalist tweeted.

La voiture broyée dans laquelle se trouvait Samuel Eto'o. Je vous confirme qu'il va bien, on s'est encore parlé. Les médecins se chargent des examens complémentaires. @setoo9#NsangNkong pic.twitter.com/ELvqXXl3oH — Martin Camus MIMB#NsangNkong (@martinmimb) November 8, 2020

According to France Football, the Barcelona legend suffered a head injury but no life was lost in the crash.

Eto'o who is a special adviser to Caf President Ahmad Ahmad, announced his retirement from football in September 2019 after a playing career that spanned 22 years.

He won several laurels across Europe which include four crowns, three Uefa titles, two , the Fifa Club World Cup amongst others.

On the international scene, Eto'o is the all-time top scorer in the Indomitable Lions' history with 56 goals and the second-most capped player with 118 appearances after Rigobert Song (137 caps).

The 39-year-old won two trophies in the 2000 and 2002, and he also has an Olympic Gold medal in his cabinet, after helping the Central African country win the football competition at the 2000 Summer Olympics in .