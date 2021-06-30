Barcelona fixtures: La Liga 2021-22 dates & when do they play Real Madrid?
Barcelona kick off La Liga 2021-22 against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on August 15, 2021.
Ronald Koeman's side will be eager to put last season's third-place finish behind them by getting off to a positive start when they take to the field for the new campaign.
After that the Catalan outfit face Athletic Club away on August 22, followed by games against Getafe, Sevilla and Granada.
The fixtures were confirmed by the Spanish football association (RFEF) on June 30, 2021 and Goal has all the details about Barcelona's schedule.
When do Barcelona play Real Madrid?
Barcelona's first game with Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Liga season is scheduled to be played on October 24, 2021 at Camp Nou.
The return Clasico fixture in Madrid will take place on March 20, 2022.
Barcelona La Liga 2021-22 fixtures
You can see the full list of Barcelona's 2021-22 Liga fixtures in the table below.
Note that fixtures and dates will be subject to change.
|Matchday
|Date
|Fixture
|1
|Aug 15
|Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
|2
|Aug 22
|Athletic Club vs Barcelona
|3
|Aug 29
|Barcelona vs Getafe
|4
|Sep 12
|Sevilla vs Barcelona
|5
|Sep 19
|Barcelona vs Granada
|6
|Sep 22
|Cadiz vs Barcelona
|7
|Sep 26
|Barcelona vs Levante
|8
|Oct 3
|Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
|9
|Oct 17
|Barcelona vs Valencia
|10
|Oct 24
|Barcelona vs Real Madrid
|11
|Oct 27
|Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
|12
|Oct 31
|Barcelona vs Alaves
|13
|Nov 7
|Celta Vigo vs Barcelona
|14
|Nov 21
|Barcelona vs Espanyol
|15
|Nov 28
|Villarreal vs Barcelona
|16
|Dec 5
|Barcelona vs Real Betis
|17
|Dec 12
|Osasuna vs Barcelona
|18
|Dec 19
|Barcelona vs Elche
|19
|Jan 2
|Mallorca vs Barcelona
|20
|Jan 9
|Granada vs Barcelona
|21
|Jan 19
|Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
|22
|Jan 23
|Alaves vs Barcelona
|23
|Feb 6
|Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
|24
|Feb 13
|Espanyol vs Barcelona
|25
|Feb 20
|Valencia vs Barcelona
|26
|Feb 27
|Barcelona vs Athletic Club
|27
|Mar 6
|Elche vs Barcelona
|28
|Mar 13
|Barcelona vs Osasuna
|29
|Mar 20
|Real Madrid vs Barcelona
|30
|Apr 3
|Barcelona vs Sevilla
|31
|Apr 10
|Levante vs Barcelona
|32
|Apr 17
|Barcelona vs Cadiz
|33
|Apr 20
|Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
|34
|May 1
|Barcelona vs Mallorca
|35
|May 8
|Real Betis vs Barcelona
|36
|May 11
|Barcelona vs Celta Vigo
|37
|May 15
|Getafe vs Barcelona
|38
|May 22
|Barcelona vs Villarreal