Barcelona fixtures: La Liga 2021-22 dates & when do they play Real Madrid?

Ronald Koeman's Catalan club will take on Real Madrid in October and March next year as they kick off at home

Barcelona kick off La Liga 2021-22 against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on August 15, 2021.

Ronald Koeman's side will be eager to put last season's third-place finish behind them by getting off to a positive start when they take to the field for the new campaign.

After that the Catalan outfit face Athletic Club away on August 22, followed by games against Getafe, Sevilla and Granada.

The fixtures were confirmed by the Spanish football association (RFEF) on June 30, 2021 and Goal has all the details about Barcelona's schedule.

When do Barcelona play Real Madrid?

Barcelona's first game with Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Liga season is scheduled to be played on October 24, 2021 at Camp Nou.

The return Clasico fixture in Madrid will take place on March 20, 2022.

Barcelona La Liga 2021-22 fixtures

You can see the full list of Barcelona's 2021-22 Liga fixtures in the table below.

Note that fixtures and dates will be subject to change.