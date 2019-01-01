Barcelona defender Lenglet earns first France call-up as Arsenal striker Lacazette left out

The centre-back is one of the new faces in the World Cup winners' squad, but there's no place for the Gunners' player of the season

Didier Deschamps has announced his squad for Les Bleus' upcoming qualifying games, with defender Clement Lenglet one of three players to have earned their first national team call-up.

The France boss has also handed Leo Dubois and Mike Maignan their first involvements with the national team.

There are a few surprising omissions, however, the most notable being 's Alexandre Lacazette, who has been snubbed in favour of striker Wissam Ben Yedder and frontman Olivier Giroud.

Lacazette won Arsenal's player of the season award, hitting 19 goals and recording 13 assists across all competitions to help the Gunners to the final, but has been consistently left out by Deschamps.

Less surprising is the absence of centre-half Aymeric Laporte, who has frequently been left out by the World Cup-winning head coach.

In his place is 23-year-old Barcelona centre-back Lenglet, who has made 44 appearances across all competitions, keeping compatriot Samuel Umtiti out of the side even after his return from injury.

His performances have helped Barca to the Liga title, while they also have final appearance against to look forward to before the season is over.

Dubois, a full-back who joined from on a free transfer this summer, along with Maignan, first-choice between the sticks for an impressive outfit that finished second in , have both also been handed chances to impress.

France will host in a friendly before travelling to and Andorra as they continue their Euro 2020 qualification campaign, which began with 4-1 and 4-0 wins over Moldova and , respectively.

France Squad In Full

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (PSG), Benjamin Lecomte ( ), Hugo Lloris ( ), Mike Maignan (Lille)

Article continues below

Defenders: Lucas Digne ( ), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona) Ferland Mendy (Lyon), Benjamin Pavard ( ), Leo Dubois (Lyon), Raphael Varane ( ), Samuel Umtiti (FC Barcelona), Kurt Zouma ( )

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi ( ), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Paul Pogba ( ), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla), Kingsley Coman ( ), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann ( ), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Florian Thauvin ( )