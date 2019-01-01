Transfers
Barcelona

Cillessen ruled out for six weeks with calf injury

Comments()
Getty Images
The Catalan club confirmed that the Netherlands international suffered a calf injury during training and will be out of action until March

Jasper Cillessen has been ruled out for six weeks by a calf injury, Barcelona confirmed on Friday.

Cillessen sustained a torn calf muscle during training and will be out of action for their busy February schedule, which sees Barca play seven games.

Cillessen has not featured in La Liga this season but has been deputising for Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Copa del Rey.

Editors' Picks

The Netherlands international has made six appearances in the competition and saved a penalty in Wednesday's 6-1 win against Sevilla.

But Cillessen will not get the chance to face Barca's rivals Real Madrid in the Copa semi-finals, as he will not return to action until March.

Article continues below

As a result of Cillessen's injury, Inaki Pena – named on the bench once previously in La Liga – has been included in Barca's squad for Saturday's visit of Valencia.

Ousmane Dembele is still out for Ernesto Valverde's side, with the France forward also a doubt for Wednesday's first leg of the Clasico Copa semi-final due to his hamstring injury.

Dembele's international team-mate Samuel Umtiti also remains sidelined.

Next article:
'We are convinced of that player' - Rummenigge says Bayern will return for Hudson-Odoi
Next article:
Zenit sign former Tottenham & Chelsea target Barrios to replace Paredes
Next article:
Championship play-offs 2019: Fixtures, dates & teams in the race to the Premier League
Next article:
Italian man charged in relation to Sean Cox attack
Next article:
Warnock: Cardiff targets did not want to replace Sala
Close