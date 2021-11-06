Barca wonderkid Fati faces new injury setback after pulling up against Celta

Barcelona face losing Ansu Fati to another injury after the teenager pulled up towards the end of the first half in Saturday's La Liga clash against Celta.

The 19-year-old has seen his efforts to make an impact in 2021-22 severely impacted by knee troubles.

And he may now spend more time on the sideline, casting a pall over an otherwise perfect opening 45 minutes for the visitors in Balaidos.

What happened?

Starting for the first time in La Liga since October's Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, Fati made an instant impact as he opened the scoring after just five minutes.

Further goals from Sergio Busquets and Memphis followed, but the half was to end on a low note for Barca and their young star.

Fati pulled up in discomfort while chasing a lofted pass and immediately signalled for treatment on a hamstring problem, which was confirmed by his club along with a further injury suffered by Eric Garcia.

He was forced to leave the action in the 43rd minute, heading straight off the pitch and leaving his side with 10 men for the final moments of the first half.

LATEST NEWS | Ansu Fati has a left hamstring injury. Further tests pending to determine the scope of the injury.



Eric Garcia has right calf discomfort. Further tests pending to determine the cause of the discomfort. pic.twitter.com/fiX7aEfp5v — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 6, 2021

When the Catalans came back out of the dressing room the inevitable was confirmed, with Alex Balde replacing Fati in Sergi Barjuan's line-up.

The bigger picture

Fati missed the start of the season for Barca with a knee complaint, making his first appearance towards the end of September in their 3-0 Champions League defeat to Benfica.

In total he has made just five starts in all competitions in 2021-22, although he has still managed to net four times, proving his importance to the Catalans.

It may well be Spain rather than the Blaugrana who most rue this latest setback, as Luis Enrique's charges gear up for their decisive last two World Cup qualifiers next week against Greece and Sweden.

