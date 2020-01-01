Barca and Xavi are destined for each other – Bojan

The Catalan icon has been approached before about taking over in the dugout but nothing came of it in the end

Former forward Bojan Krkic believes that it is only a matter of time before his old team-mate Xavi ends up as head coach of the club, stating his belief that the Blaugrana are “destined” to welcome the Catalan icon back to Camp Nou.

Xavi has been cutting his coaching teeth with Al Sadd since 2019, the only club the former midfielder represented other than Barca before hanging up his boots.

Cup and Qatari Super Cup titles have lifted in that time and many feel a retracing of steps camp to Calalunya will soon be on the cards.

Indeed, Xavi was actually sounded out by the Barca hierarchy following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde, but the 40-year-old turned down the opportunity and the position ultimately went to Quique Setien.

Despite that refusal, Bojan, who now plies his trade with Major League Soccer outfit , believes that destiny will soon see the icon reunited with his beloved club.

“Xavi is a person who sooner or later has to be part of the club,” 29-year-old Bojan told EFE. “I like when people who came through the club end up at Barca and Xavi is one of them.

“Few are better than him as he knows the place, knows the dressing room – few people will be able to experience it like him. I think both Barcelona and Xavi are destined for each other.”

From lining up alongside Ronaldinho at Barcelona, Francesco Totti at , spells in the Premier League and Eredivisie, Bojan has seen his fair share of stars – in fact, his boss at the Impact is former Barca team-mate and icon Thierry Henry.

Still, the one man Bojan is likely to be asked about above any others is the current Camp Nou captain, Lionel Messi, who continues to break records and win titles at the age of 32.

“It's something that everyone really admires,” Bojan said of the Argentine's enduring desire to perform a the top level. “I don't like comparisons in the world of football, but there are regular players and there are players at a very high level and Leo is one of them.

“What makes the difference is the number of years he's been competing at that level. Getting to the top is not as difficult as staying there – especially at the level Leo is at. The expectations that he generates every day is practically inhuman. Very few can do what Leo does.”