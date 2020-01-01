Barbra Banda: Zambia striker joins Ordega in Shanghai

The 19-year-old has completed a move to China after parting ways with Spanish side Logrono last week

Zambia international Barbra Banda has signed a three-year deal with Chinese Women's side Shanghai, Goal can exclusively report.

The 19-year-old became a free agent after breaking ties with Spanish Primera Iberdrola top-flight outfit Logrono last week despite signing a new three-year contract last July.

At Logrono, the Zambian enjoyed a successful spell after joining from Zambian side Green Buffaloes in December 2018, scoring 15 goals in 28 games at Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas.

Following her release by Logrono, Banda has completed her move after agreeing to terms with the Shanghai-based side and has since united with forward Francisca Ordega at the club.

The Copper Queens striker has joined the Chinese Women's Super League outfit, who are currently on a pre-season tour in .

With Shanghai finishing as runner-up last season with 29 points from 14 games, they will be hoping to excel next season with the arrival of Banda, who is one of Goal's top five African women to watch in 2020.

Banda now becomes the eighth African currently plying their trade in Chinese top flight, joining 's Elizabeth Addo, Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga, duo of Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo, and Nigeria's trio of Onome Ebi, Chiwendu Ihezuo and Ordega.