Barbra Banda continues impressive goalscoring form in Shanghai Shengli triumph

The Zambia international was on the scoresheet as her side claimed their fourth successive win of the season against Henan Jianye

Zambia international Barbra Banda continued her superb form in front of goal in Shanghai Shengli's 4-0 victory over Henan Jianye in Wednesday’s Chinese game.

Banda is making a positive impact in the Chinese top-flight this season since joining Shanghai from Spanish outfit Logrono in January.

Having found the net in her three opening matches against Zhejiang Hangzhou, Changchun Dazhong Zhouyue and Guangdong Meizhou, the forward again was on the scoresheet against Henan.

With Banda spearheading Shanghai’s attack, they quickly hit the ground running in the encounter with Zhang Xin opening the scoring for the league leaders in the early moments of the game.

As usual, the Zambian striker raced in through the left-wing and beat two defenders before doubling the lead for Shanghai.

After the resumption, Yang Lina scored her first goal of the season with a superb strike from distance to extend the lead before Huang Yini sealed another massive win off Zhao Yingying's cross.

Banda, who was in action for 78 minutes of the match, has now scored five goals in four matches and tops the scorer's chart in .

The latest win was Shanghai's fourth in a row and also keeps them at the top of the Chinese log with 12 points from four matches in this season.

Banda and her Chinese side will face their biggest test so far against Tabitha Chawinga and defending champions Jiangsu Suning in their next game on Saturday.