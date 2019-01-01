Banyana Banyana striker Ode Fulutudilu joins Malaga in Spain

Banyana players continue to move abroad as women's football in the country appears to be heading in the right direction

Banyana Banyana striker Ode Fulutudilu has signed for Spanish outfit for Malaga.

The 28-year-old came through the Sasol Women's League before moving to Finland in March 2018.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Fulutudilu opted to play for the South African women's national team.

She earned her first call up in October 2018 for the international friendly against Chile after catching the eye of Desiree Ellis whilst in Finland.

More to follow...