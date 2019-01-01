'Balotelli gave me €2000 to drive a scooter into the sea' - Italy star hits the news with latest prank

A local bar owner in Mergellina entered into an unusual wager with Super Mario - and even managed to retrieve his moped in working order!

Madcap former forward Mario Balotelli has been up to his usual tricks while on his summer holidays, reportedly paying a man to drive a scooter into the sea.

Balotelli has also had spells with the likes of , , and Nice, before signing with during the January 2019 transfer window on a contract until the end of the season.

But, despite his clear footballing ability, he more often hits the news for his outlandish off-field stunts, including famously setting his bedroom on fire after setting off fireworks indoors.

And while he may be taking a break from the sport over the summer, his penchant for mischief seemingly never rests.

A bar owner in the Naples seaside neighbourhood town of Mergellina revealed that Balotelli promised him €2000 if he would pilot his moped into the water.

And the man duly obliged, stripping down to his underwear - while, presumably for safety reasons, keeping his trainers on - and speeding off the quayside and into the Bay of Naples.

“My moped was only worth €600 anyway,” he later told reporters as he celebrated a quick profit off the football star, who held up his side of the bargain and paid out.

Balotelli also shared the video on his Instagram page, attracting laughs and criticisms alike for the stunt.

But, perhaps most incredibly, he also shared footage of the moped being fished out of the water - and still in working condition!

While he frolics on the coast, the much-travelled striker is likely to be making yet another move before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

Parma are one team that have been linked with his services, with the club confirming their interest after missing out on Daniele De Rossi.

Article continues below

"Balotelli is someone we like, and so do many other teams," director Daniele Faggiano stated in an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss last week.

"We're looking at a lot of strikers, but it's not easy."

Whether the side or indeed any other potential suitors will look favourably upon Super Mario's famous pranks, of course, is another story entirely as he looks to fix himself up with a club for next season.