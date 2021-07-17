Balogun on target as Rangers hold Arsenal in pre-season friendly

The Super Eagles centre-back was among the goals at Ibrox Stadium as both teams struggled to score the winning goal

Leon Balogun scored the opening goal in Saturday’s pre-season friendly match as Rangers settled for a 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Balogun placed his header past Arthur Okonkwo to break the deadlock in the 14th minute, following a corner-kick by James Tavernier.

The lead did not last long as new Arsenal signing Nuno Tavares drew the teams level with his effort in the 23rd minute.

Both teams went into the break on level terms, but Rangers started the party again with Cedric Itten finding the back of the net in the 75th minute, courtesy of an assist from Glenn Middleton.

A few minutes later, Eddie Nketiah rescued the Gunners from defeat with his 83rd-minute equaliser.

Balogun was in action for 46 minutes before he was substituted for Nathan Patterson, while his compatriot Joe Aribo was not included in Steven Gerrard's matchday squad.

For Arsenal, Ghana's Thomas Partey, Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Egypt's Mohamed Elneny, Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe and goalkeeper of Nigerian descent Arthur Okonkwo - all started the encounter and they were later replaced in the second half.

Saturday's result means Rangers have won just one, lost one and registered a draw in their three pre-season friendly fixtures. Next up for Gerrard's men, is an outing against Championship club Blackpool on Wednesday.

Balogun who extended his stay in Glasgow by another year in April, will begin his second campaign in Scotland on July 31 when Rangers host Livingston in the Premiership.

Arsenal, however, are yet to win a pre-season game after they lost 2-1 to Hibernian on Tuesday before their draw with the Gers on Saturday.

The Gunners are scheduled to travel to the United States of America early next week, where they will continue their preparations for the 2021-22 season and also participate in the Florida Cup.