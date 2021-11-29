Ballon d'Or 2021: Where has Cristiano Ronaldo finished in the voting?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be disappointed to have missed out on winning a sixth Ballon d’Or of his career on Monday.

Lionel Messi was crowned the winner of the prestigious prize in the ceremony in Paris, taking it home for the seventh time.

For the first time in 11 years, Ronaldo has failed to make the top three in the voting for the Ballon d’Or, instead ending up in sixth place.

How many votes did Cristiano Ronaldo receive in the 2021 Ballon d’Or voting?

Ronaldo got 178 points in the voting for the Ballon d'Or this year, 57 more than seventh placed Mohamed Salah and eight fewer than N'Golo Kante, who came in fifth.

Ballon d'Or winner Messi won 435 more points than Ronaldo, ending with 613 in total.

Who voted for Cristiano Ronaldo?

The individuals who voted for Ronaldo may not be known until the next edition of France Football is released, which will be on December 11.

How many Ballons d’Or has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

Ronaldo has won the award five times before in his career.

His first win was in 2008, coming in ahead of Messi, who went on to win it four times in a row from 2009 to 2012.

Article continues below

Ronaldo’s second success came in 2013 followed by another win the following year.

He won it twice in a row again, beating Messi to the trophy in 2016 and 2017.

Further reading