Ballon d'Or 2021: What are the two new awards & who won them?

The winners of the 2021 Ballon d'Or awards will be announced on Monday.

The best players in each of the men's and women's games will be handed their trophies at the ceremony in Paris, while the Kopa Trophy will go to the best player under the age of 21 and the best goalkeeper will be handed the Yashin Trophy.

But it was announced on Monday that two additional accolades will go out this year for the first time.

What are the new trophy categories?

One of the new trophies that will go out is the Best Goalscorer of the Year, which will likely be given to the most prolific player over the calenader year.

The other will not be handed out to an individual player, but will instead be awarded to the best club of the year.

Who won the awards?

The winners of the Best Goalscorer of the Year award and the Best Club of the Year are yet to be announced, with the inaugural winners to be revealed on Monday night.

