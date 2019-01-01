Live Scores
African All Stars

Bakary Sako breaks West Brom duck in Wigan Athletic win

Comments()
Getty Images
The Mali international scored the only goal that helped Darren Moore's men see off their league rivals in the competition

Bakary Sako opened his goal account for West Bromwich Albion with his match-winning goal that gave his team a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

The 30-year-old broke the deadlock at the Hawthorns with a 31st-minute header that shot the hosts to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Article continues below

The goal came as a relief for Sako who has struggled for regular playing time in Darren Moore's squad since his summer arrival as a free agent.

Editors' Picks

The Mali forward played for entire 90 minutes - his fourth appearance of the season across all competitions.

He will hope to build on the goalscoring form when they welcome Norwich City for their next Championship outing on January 12.

Next article:
'I was lucky to play with him' - Hazard pays tribute to departing Fabregas
Next article:
'Everyone knows the situation' – Emotional Fabregas braced for Chelsea exit
Next article:
Wonderful Willock shows why Arsenal are willing to let Ramsey go
Next article:
Valverde open to more January business for Barcelona a year on from landing Coutinho
Next article:
Foden 'still learning' at Man City as others head for the exits
Close