Baba: Ligue 1 stay will depend on Chelsea and my agent

The 24-year-old talks about the Black Stars ambition at the approaching continental championship as well as his club future

international Abdul Rahman Baba has reiterated their desire to win the upcoming (Afcon), stressing that they will "fight until the end".

The Black Stars are on a quest to emerge as victors at the June 21 to July 19 championship in , where they have been drawn against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

Baba has made his Ghana return just in time for the tournament, having been away from national duty for two years due to fitness challenges.

“Our dream is to go to and win the trophy," the fullback, a member of Ghana's provisional 29-man squad told Footballmadeinghana.

"It has been long since Ghana won it and that is the target we have set for ourselves.

“Undoubtedly, every Ghanaian wants us to bring the Cup home. You can feel the atmosphere - everyone is ready. We will go to Egypt and fight until the end.

“The President of Ghana [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] has also motivated us. He has urged us to go all out and it is one of the biggest inspirations driving us on.”

After the Cup of Nations, Baba's next aim will be to solve his club future after spending the second part of last season at French outfit Stade de on loan from English team .

He made 11 appearances in , capping his stay with a goal and an assist in the final game of the campaign against champions PSG.

“My stay in has been perfect," Baba stated.

"It is very likely I will stay in France for next season but all depends on Chelsea and my representative.

“I am not going back to Reims but I may join another Ligue 1 club.”

Baba has also played for German sides 04, and Greuther Further as well as Ghanaian giants .

