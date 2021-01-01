Ayub Timbe: Kenya winger opens account in Japan as Vissel Kobe thrash Tokushima Vortis

The speedy winger grabbed his first goals for his new side as they recorded an emphatic away win at Pocarisweat Stadium

Kenya international Ayub Timbe scored his first two goals for Vissel Kobe as they thrashed Tokushima Vortis 3-0 in a Japanese J1-League Cup on Wednesday.

The Harambee Stars winger started in the game at Pocarisweat Stadium and it was Kobe, who took a deserved lead with only two minutes played when Hotaru Yamaguchi found the back of the net with a low footed effort.

Kobe went into the half-time break leading 1-0 and in the second half, Timbe, who signed for the Japanese club from Beijing Renhe, then scored his first goal in the 52nd minute and then sealed the win in the 93rd minute with his second goal of the day.

It was Yamaguchi who gave Kobe the lead with only two minutes played after exchanging passes with Timbe, before beating Tokushima goalkeeper will a low effort.

The goal gave Kobe a spring in their step, and they continued to raid Tokushima’s danger zone and Timbe could have scored the second in the 12th minute but his ferocious left-footed strike was punched out a fruitless corner by the Tokushima goalkeeper.

The game went into the half-time break with Kobe leading 1-0 and in the second half, Atsuhiro Miura introduced former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, who came in for Tatsunori Sakurai, and the move added some punch to Kobe’s attacking line.

It was Iniesta’s combination with Yuki Kobayashi which resulted in the second goal as they set up the Harambee Stars winger, who made no mistake with his left foot for his first goal in Kobe colours and in the 93rd minute, Timbe then scored his second and the third for Kobe to seal the emphatic win.

Kobe are now second in Group B of the domestic competition with eight points while FC Tokyo are top with 12 points, Oita Trinita are third with six points while Tokushima Vortis are last with five points.

In an earlier Group B match, FC Tokyo drew 1-1 with Trinita while in Group A matches also played on Wednesday, Hokkaido Sapporo drew 0-0 with Kashima Antlers, Avispa Fukuoka won 4-1 against Sagan Tosu.

In Group C, Urawa Reds secured a 2-0 win against Yokohama FC, Shonan Bellmare drew 1-1 with Kashiwa Reysol while in Group D, Vegalta Sendai won 3-0 against Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Yokoma F Marinos hammered Shimizu S-Pulse 5-0.

Timbe and Kobe will now shift their focus on an away J1-League match against Urawa Reds on May 22, Saturday, at Saitama Stadium.