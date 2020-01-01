'Ayew was lucky to escape red card' - Twitter reacts to VAR decision in Crystal Palace loss to Burnley

The Black Stars forward was involved in an incident that nearly cost him a red card during Monday's Premier League game at Selhurst Park

Football enthusiasts on social media think Jordan Ayew was lucky to escape a VAR review for a possible red card in 's 1-0 defeat to .

Ayew was caught to have jabbed Josh Brownhill's face in the second half of Monday's encounter but he was cleared by the Video Assistant Referee after a lengthy review of his action.

A 62nd-minute header from Ben Mee sealed a crucial away win for Burnley in south London but the international's action has got fans talking on Twitter.

More teams

Cannot believe that Ayew hasn’t walked for that elbow. Basically gone to KO Brownhill — Dan Benn (@DanBenn2) June 29, 2020

The more times I see the replay the more unbelievable it is that #ayew stayed on the pitch #CRYBUR and even McCoist continuing to believe it was the correct decision! #clarets #BurnleyFC — Jason Carlyon (@jcarlyon) June 29, 2020

Same as against city with VAR. Everybody thinks no pen, VAR gives pen. Everybody thinks it's an Ayew red, including ex professional referees, VAR says no red. Absolutely farcical system. — Jacob 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bfcJacob01) June 29, 2020

Good result, thought Ayew should have been red carded, he defo had a look before whacking the lad in the chops. Up to eighth , will you be happy with Europa or will you want to avoid it? — bonettithecat (@bonettithecats1) June 29, 2020

How was Ayew not sent off for that 😩 — Christian (@Christianjw92) June 29, 2020

50: Jordan Ayew remains on the field after a lengthy VAR check.



🦅 0-0 🟣#CPFC | #CRYBUR — Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) June 29, 2020

Ayew kidding me — FPLher0 (@FPLher0) June 29, 2020

J.Ayew knew exactly what he was doing there. That is a yellow card. Probably a red. 😕 — Yours Truly (@Basile_Mbokazi) June 29, 2020

How on Earth was Ayew not sent off for that elbow tonight, Jesus Christ, the Premier League is such a disgrace — Evan 🇬🇧 (@EJTaylor99) June 29, 2020

Watching that again Jordan Ayew was a lucky boy #CRYBUR — (Potts) ATFC (@richardpotty) June 29, 2020

Watching that Ayew elbow back, looks like VAR has f*cked up yet again #twitterclarets — Aaron Phelan (@AaronJPhelan) June 29, 2020

How Jordan Ayew didn't get sent off is beyond me — Tobi〽️ (@t_gxdberLFC) June 29, 2020

Slow and laboured until the last 5 minutes. Poor Ayew, lucky to be on the pitch, probably feels like a one man army trying his damnedest to make something happen. 3 CDM and Burnley were still allowed to challenge the Palace goal when their main 3 strikers are out. — Conor Neaves (@ConorNeaves) June 29, 2020

To be fair, I don’t think he had a good game. There were two definite red shouts. Ayew was very lucky to stay on the pitch. — Ian Measures (@DJTeeEmEye) June 29, 2020