Awaziem confident of Leganes La Liga survival

The Cucumber Growers’ victory at RCDE Stadium has brighten the hope of the defender that his side can avoid the drop from the Spanish top-flight

Chidozie Awaziem is confident can avoid relegation from at the end of the season, following their 1-0 win over on Sunday.

The Cucumber Growers have played six games without a victory before securing a hard-fourth win at RCDE Stadium, the run of poor form ensured they remain in the drop zone.

Awaziem made a cameo appearance in the encounter after replacing Aitor Ruibal while his compatriot Kenneth Omeruo was not listed as Jonathan Cristian Silva scored the only goal of the game.

The victory against Francisco Rufete’s men has boosted the confidence of the 23-year-old international that his side can maintain their Spanish top-flight status at the end of the campaign.

“I believe in the team 100%. The spirit the guys are putting in the team is massive and I believe we are going to achieve our aim and beat the drop,” Awaziem told AOI.

“We are trying our best game by game and we showed huge character today so hopefully we can maintain this and turn it around in our remaining games.”

With their win against Espanyol, the Cucumber Growers moved off the bottom of the league table to 19th spot after gathering 28 points from 34 games.

Awaziem, who has partnered his compatriot Omeruo in most part of the campaign, will hope to make a return to the starting lineup when they take on on Thursday.

The centre-back joined the Estadio Municipal de Butarque outfit on a season-long loan move from Portuguese club .

The defender has been with the Blue and White since 2014 but has only played 10 league games for the senior side, having spent most of his time on loan.

Awaziem spent the 2017-18 season on loan with French side and then featured for Turkish Super Lig side Caykur Rizespor in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign.

The centre-back joined Leganes last summer and has made 27 appearances across all competitions for the Cucumber Growers.