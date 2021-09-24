Aurier: Everton boss Benitez responds to reported interest in ex-Tottenham Hotspur star

The Ivory Coast captain is still a free agent after he was released by Spurs at the end of the summer of the transfer window

Everton manager Rafael Benitez said he does not see ‘a clear option’ with reports linking them with a move for former Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier.

With first-choice right-back Seamus Coleman on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, the Toffees have struggled to fill the position but Benitez disclosed that they are not seeking short-term solutions.

In his press conference on Friday, the Spanish coach played down the possibilities of a move for Aurier who Aurier was released by Tottenham at the end of August after spending four years in North London.

“I don't see a clear option with that. We have to think about the future and not just the short term,” Benitez said, via the club's Youtube page.

“Now we have to find the solutions but we have to be sure the solutions aren't just for a couple of months, just the rest of the season and the next year.”

The former Paris-Saint Germain defender is yet to play club football this season as he continues his search for a new home.

Born in the Ivory Coast, Aurier started his career in France after developing through the youth ranks at Lens and he proceeded to Toulouse before an initial loan move to Paris in 2014 that was made permanent a year later.

Everton host Norwich City for their Premier League fixture on Saturday and they will hope to bounce back from the disappointing 3-0 defeat in their last league outing at Aston Villa.

They occupy the sixth spot in the league table with 10 points after five matches.