Aurelio Vidmar finds a new Home

Home United appoints former Australia skipper Aurelio Vidmar as their new coach

's revamp of its staff continues as the club appoints former skipper Aurelio Vidmar as their new coach.

The Australian will be taking over from former Singapore international Noh Rahman who was in charge of the side on an interim basis after former Lions coach Raddy Avramovic stepped down in August to return to for medical treatment.

Home have been busy in the transfer market ahead of the upcoming new season recruiting seasoned professionals like Gabriel Quak, Hassan Sunny and Shahdan Sulaiman, as they look to lift their first league title since 2003.

Vidmar's previous appointment was as director of football for A-League side Adelaide United, whom he coached from 2007 to 2010.