Aubameyang unable to explain Arsenal’s struggles as pressure mounts on Emery

The Gabonese striker, who has taken the Gunners’ captain’s armband, admits a solution is required after taking in a sixth game without a win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is at a loss to explain the struggles being endured by , with a 2-2 draw against stretching a winless run and piling pressure on Unai Emery.

The Gunners have gone six games in all competitions since they last emerged victorious.

They were fortunate in some ways to take anything from a home date with the struggling Saints, with a brace from Alexandre Lacazette digging them out of a hole after trailing on two occasions.

A point was only secured in the 96th minute, with Arsenal booed from the field by a disgruntled fanbase as under-fire Emery faces more uncomfortable questions regarding his future.

“I don't know [if the criticism is fair at the moment], but the team is disappointed like the fans are as well,” Aubameyang told the club’s official website afterwards.

“When we are playing, we are the first to be disappointed when it doesn't work. We will try to keep fighting. I think we have the quality to come back and we have to fight.”

Pressed further on what is going wrong for the Gunners, the Gabonese striker added: “I don't know. Sincerely, I don't know.

“I think everybody has to try to ask themselves that, and what they can change, what they can give more of. Everybody has to do this, me first. I will try to work hard and to get back to winning ways.

“We have a game on Thursday and we will start from this game to try to turn things around.

“In this case, it's really not easy for everybody but we are men and we have to carry on to try to sort it out. We are a group and we can find a solution internally. That's what we are going to do.

“We have to keep fighting and keep trying to sort it out.”

Aubameyang has taken on captaincy duty with the Gunners, in the wake of Granit Xhaka being stripped of the armband, and is among those relied upon to provide inspiration.

He has seen the goals dry up of late, with only one effort recorded in his last seven games, and is seeing his toils in the final third mirror those of Arsenal as a collective.

The 30-year-old said when pressed on how a run of five games without success in the Premier League has come about: “I don't know exactly [what's gong wrong].

“The only thing I can say is that we as a team, as players, will try to continue our work.

“We have to find a solution together. I think we have to stay strong. We are men and we have to carry on our hard work.”

Saturday's stalemate with the Saints has left Arsenal seventh in the Premier League table after 13 games, a whopping 19 points behind leaders .