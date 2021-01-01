Aubameyang reveals Malaria diagnosis after being left out of Arsenal squad for Slavia Prague showdown

The Gunners striker has vowed to come back stronger after picking up the illness while away on international duty with Gabon

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Malaria after being left out of Arsenal's squad for their Europa League showdown with Slavia Prague.

Aubameyang confirmed the news via social media, writing on Instagram: "Hey guys, thanks for all the messages and calls. Unfortunately, I contracted Malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago.

"I’ve spent a few days in hospital this week but I’m already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly.

"I wasn’t really feeling myself the last couple weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon! Will be watching my boys now, huge game for us! Let‘s go and get it Arsenal."

