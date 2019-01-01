Aubameyang reveals Ljungberg's half-time talk which inspired Arsenal to West Ham victory

The Gunners found themselves trailing at the break but they turned the game around within nine minutes after the hour-mark

captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed what interim coach Freddie Ljungberg told them when they were trailing at half-time against on Monday.

Angelo Ogbonna's 38th-minute header put the Gunners behind but goals from Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Aubameyang in nine second-half minutes helped the visitors secure a 3-1 comeback win at the London Stadium.

The victory was Arsenal's first in 10 games across all competitions and the Gabonese striker disclosed how Ljungberg's call for a switch in playing style inspired them to victory.

"We feel good. I think we played well in the second half so we are happy to win this game," Aubameyang said, per the Mirror.

"We tried to put some tempo in the game and to play fast and find spaces, and we did that.

"At half-time, Freddie told us to play with a higher tempo. It was tough but we have the quality in the squad, and if we believe in ourselves, we can go forward and win games.

"We will take this second half as an example for the rest of the season."

Arsenal will be hoping to build on the win when they visit Standard Liege for their game on Thursday.