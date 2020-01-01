Aubameyang becomes second Arsenal player to reach Premier League milestone
Comments()
Getty/Goal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the second Arsenal player to score at least 20 Premier League goals in consecutive seasons, celebrating with the opening goal against Leicester City.
The Gabon international gave the Gunners a 21st minute lead in Tuesday’s league outing against the Foxes to take a slim 1-0 lead into the half-time break at the Emirates Stadium.
More shortly…
20 - @Aubameyang7 has become just the second ever @Arsenal player to score 20+ @premierleague goals in consecutive seasons, after @ThierryHenry (five in a row between 2001-02 and 2006-06). Heir. #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/Wt3vWygyn0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2020