'We're going to keep working!' - Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez backs Lionel Scaloni after Argentina lose 2-1 to Diego Forlan's Uruguay in first game without retired Lionel Messi

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Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has pledged that Argentina will continue working hard under head coach Lionel Scaloni despite suffering a 2-1 friendly loss against Uruguay on Friday. Contesting their first fixture since iconic captain Lionel Messi hung up his international boots last month, the hosts fell short against Diego Forlan's visitors at La Bombonera.

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Striker scores in Buenos Aires

Alvarez found the back of the net in the second half in Buenos Aires, yet his strike proved insufficient to prevent the 2026 World Cup runners-up from losing in front of a sparse home crowd. Following the 39-year-old Messi's emotional farewell victory over Benin last month after 126 goals across 208 caps, the Albiceleste struggled to break down a well-organised visiting defence. Ultimately, Uruguay held firm to hand new manager Forlan his third triumph in charge.

Forward welcomes coaching staff continuity

Despite the disappointing result, the squad entered the November international window boosted by the news that Scaloni and his backroom team had signed a contract extension to stay in charge of the national side as a new generation takes over from the veterans who defined a trophy-laden era.

Speaking to broadcasters after the final whistle about emulating the standards set by the team's departed icons, Alvarez said: "We're going to keep working. We learned and grew during these years with people who gave everything to the National Team; we try to copy that and lead by example."

Addressing the dressing room's reaction to the manager extending his tenure, the forward added: "Scaloni told us they were staying on, and that gives us confidence and joy."

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Quickfire set pieces punish hosts

During a goalless first half where Exequiel Palacios anchored midfield behind Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister with Nico Paz and Thiago Almada out wide, Uruguay goalkeeper Cristopher Fiermarin denied both Alvarez and Paz while Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Darwin Nunez helped the visitors settle.

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Scaloni introduced Matias Soule for Palacios at half-time, only for De Arrascaeta's left-wing free-kick and a Nunez flick to cause panic as Lisandro Martinez's headed clearance ricocheted off Leonardo Balerdi's head for an own goal.

Moments after Geronimo Rulli denied Nunez in the 52nd minute, De Arrascaeta's resulting corner struck Maxi Araujo at the near post and looped into the net to make it 2-0 as Uruguay exploited the space vacated by Palacios.

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Late rally falls agonisingly short

Searching for a way back into the contest, Scaloni introduced Gianluca Prestianni for Almada before Fiermarin denied Paz one-on-one from a Soule pass, prior to Fernandez switching play in the 72nd minute for Prestianni to cross for Alvarez to finish inside the post. Full-backs Agustin Giay and Roman Vega replaced Gonzalo Montiel and Medina for the final 10 minutes as the hosts pushed for an equaliser. However, Alvarez missed another stoppage-time chance as Uruguay held on ahead of Tuesday's final November friendlies.