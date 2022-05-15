Atletico Madrid announce Suarez and Herrera departures before final La Liga home match of season

Luis Suarez will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, the club announced on Sunday before their match against Sevilla in La Liga.

The Rojiblancos chose to reveal the forward's imminent departure before the conclusion of the campaign so that he could be honoured at Wanda Metropolitano.

Midfielder Hector Herrera will also exit this summer.

Atletico Madrid announce departures

At the end of the game, the Wanda Metropolitano will pay tribute to Luis Suárez and Héctor Herrera, who are saying goodbye to the Red & White family today. #GraciasSuárez #GraciasHerrera pic.twitter.com/qR9Xkk8RD6 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 15, 2022